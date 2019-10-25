'We'll go out for Christmas, not for politics'
Curtice: 'We'll go out for Christmas, not for politics'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will let MPs have more time to debate his Brexit bill, if they approve an election in December.

But politics professor Sir John Curtice says it might be argued that "it has become rather more difficult to hold an election in December than it once was" as people are less willing to go outdoors in the cold.

  • 25 Oct 2019
