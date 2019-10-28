Umunna: 'Our primary goal is stopping Brexit'
Chuka Umunna: 'Our primary goal is stopping Brexit'

Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna has said the best chance of his party stopping Brexit is to pursue a general election.

He told BBC News the Lib Dems' "primary goal" was staying in the EU. But without the numbers in Parliament for a further referendum, the way forward was to go to the ballot box.

