Chuka Umunna: 'Our primary goal is stopping Brexit'
Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna has said the best chance of his party stopping Brexit is to pursue a general election.
He told BBC News the Lib Dems' "primary goal" was staying in the EU. But without the numbers in Parliament for a further referendum, the way forward was to go to the ballot box.
28 Oct 2019
