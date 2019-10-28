People's Vote:Tom Baldwin vs Roland Rudd
A public row has broken out at the top of the People's Vote campaign for another EU referendum.

Media chief Tom Baldwin has accused the group's chairman Roland Rudd of taking "a wrecking ball" to the campaign.

But Mr Rudd has played down reports of divisions in the organisation.

Both men appeared on Radio 4's Today programme to put their side.

