The government is blocking Brexit by insisting on a general election, ex-chancellor Philip Hammond has said.

He told the Today programme that if the prime minister had "pressed on" with his Brexit Bill with a "sensible" timetable, "we would be well on our way to leave the European Union".

The EU has approved a Brexit delay until the end of January 2020 but the UK could leave earlier if it approves a Brexit deal.

The government blames Parliament for blocking Brexit and is trying to get an general election.