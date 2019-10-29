Media player
General election: Labour says 9 Dec better than 12 Dec
Labour's Barry Gardiner has said an election on 9 December would be more acceptable than the 12th.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed his party will support an early general election which the government wants on 12 December.
Gardiner told the Today programme that by pushing for an election, Boris Johnson is trying to "distract the public" from his failure to meet the 31 October Brexit deadline.
29 Oct 2019
