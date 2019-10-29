General election: Labour says 9 Dec better than 12 Dec
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election: Labour says 9 Dec better than 12 Dec

Labour's Barry Gardiner has said an election on 9 December would be more acceptable than the 12th.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed his party will support an early general election which the government wants on 12 December.

Gardiner told the Today programme that by pushing for an election, Boris Johnson is trying to "distract the public" from his failure to meet the 31 October Brexit deadline.

  • 29 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Why are people arguing about a general election?