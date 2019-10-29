'We are ready for an election'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party is ready for a general election with a "strong message on how we transform our society".

He said that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit had been taken off the table, so the party now backed an election.

The poll is expected to be held in early December.

