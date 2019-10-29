Dissident republicans 'ready' for hard border

Video

Former MI5 agent Willie Carlin has warned that a new generation of young dissident republicans are "ready to do whatever they think they need to do" in the event of a border or customs posts being erected on the island of Ireland.

Mr Carlin became an undercover spy within Sinn Féin, the political wing of the IRA, at the height of the Troubles.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the island of Ireland was economically united and a border between north and south "will destroy a part of the economy of the north of Ireland".

