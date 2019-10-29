Early election bill passes Commons hurdle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Early election bill passes Commons hurdle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal for a general election in December has passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons.

The second reading of the bill was passed without a formal vote, just with MPs shouting "aye" or "no".

The bill will now move to the committee stage, where MPs will discuss amendments and scrutinise it further.

  • 29 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: 'We are ready for an election'