Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs reject date change on election bill
MPs have rejected a move to change the proposed polling date in the prime minister's early election bill from 12 December to 9 December.
In total 315 voted against the Labour party's amendment, while 295 voted in favour.
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window