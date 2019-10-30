Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit and election vote: What happened on Tuesday
MPs have given their backing for a 12 December election after months of Brexit deadlock.
The bill is still to be approved by the Lords but could become law by the end of the week.
The BBC's Helen Catt explains what Tuesday's developments mean.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window