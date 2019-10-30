Blackford criticises 'wreaking ball' Brexit plan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ian Blackford criticises 'wreaking ball' Brexit plan

The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has accused Boris Johnson of "being willing to throw Scotland under his big red bus" with his "extreme Brexit" plan.

In response, the prime minister suggested that the biggest danger to Scotland's economy was a "reckless plan to break up the union with the UK".

  • 30 Oct 2019
Go to next video: McDonnell: 'Brexit isn't the big issue'