Matt Hancock: Election 'only way to break the deadlock'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells the BBC he has not been "yearning" for an election, but it was the "only way to break the deadlock" in Parliament.
He said the way to deliver Brexit was to vote Conservative, as a vote for any other party would mean Jeremy Corbyn could win the election.
30 Oct 2019
