Clarke: Post-Brexit trade plan 'very vague'
Video

Ken Clarke asks the PM to clarify terms of new relationship with EU

Ken Clarke - who is standing down after half a century as an MP - asks the man who expelled him from the Conservative parliamentary party over Brexit to clarify the proposed terms of post-Brexit trade with the EU.

Mr Clarke said: "Just talking about a free trade agreement is a extremely vague aspiration."

Boris Johnson replied: "We remain very close to our European partners but we will seek to do things differently."

  • 30 Oct 2019