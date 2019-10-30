Corbyn: 'NHS money is being siphoned-off'

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn accuses the PM of making secret NHS trade deals with the US
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses Boris Johnson of a secret "sell out" NHS deal with US president Donald Trump, in the pair's final Prime Minister's Questions clash before an election.
30 Oct 2019
