Halloween and other missed Brexit deadlines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: All the times Britain had a deadline for leaving the EU but didn't

The 31 October was a date repeated over and over as "do or die" for Brexit, but on Halloween the UK is still in the European Union.

But it's not the first time a deadline set by the European Council has been missed...

  • 31 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Will Conservatives still 'do-or-die' over Brexit?