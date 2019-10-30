Tributes paid at Bercow's last PMQs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs pay tribute to John Bercow at his last Prime Minister's Questions
MPs have paid tribute to Speaker John Bercow at last Prime Minister's Questions, ahead of his final day in office after ten years in the role.
He was praised as a "formidable" force for defending the role of Parliament, as well as for making parliament more accessible and less like a "gentlemen's club".
-
30 Oct 2019
-
