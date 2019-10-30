Swinson quizzed on PM 'election fantasy'
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson on PM 'election fantasy'

The leader of the Liberal Democrats was asked about an election leaflet that describes her as the next UK prime minister.

Jo Swinson dismissed a suggestion from Andrew Neil that it was an "election fantasy" and she was not likely to win the general election in December.

The Andrew Neil Show on iPlayer (UK only)

  • 30 Oct 2019
