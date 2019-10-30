Will Conservatives still 'do-or-die' over Brexit?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tory chairman James Cleverly on 'do-or-die' Brexit slogan

James Cleverly was asked if his party was sticking to previous Boris Johnson slogans over the UK leaving the EU.

Andrew Neil questioned the Tory party chairman on the date a Conservative-led government would deliver Brexit.

The Andrew Neil Show on iPlayer (UK only)

  • 30 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Swinson quizzed on PM 'election fantasy'