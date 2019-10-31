Johnson: Tories can get UK out of EU by January

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson says Brexit is 'hanging over our country'
Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives will invest in a "high-skill, high-wage but low-tax economy".
During a walkabout at a hospital, the prime minister said Brexit was "hanging over our country" and that his party's pitch voters was to have "fantastic public services and a strong wealth-creating sector".
31 Oct 2019
