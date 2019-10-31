Johnson: Tories can get UK out of EU by January
Boris Johnson says Brexit is 'hanging over our country'

Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives will invest in a "high-skill, high-wage but low-tax economy".

During a walkabout at a hospital, the prime minister said Brexit was "hanging over our country" and that his party's pitch voters was to have "fantastic public services and a strong wealth-creating sector".

