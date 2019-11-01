Day one: Election campaigning begins

Media player
31 October was an important day in UK politics, but not for the reasons we might have expected.
The UK hasn't left the EU, but instead campaigning has begun for the 12 December election.
The BBC's Helen Catt breaks down what happened on the first day of campaigning.
