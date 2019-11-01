Day one: Election campaigning begins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Campaigning begins

31 October was an important day in UK politics, but not for the reasons we might have expected.

The UK hasn't left the EU, but instead campaigning has begun for the 12 December election.

The BBC's Helen Catt breaks down what happened on the first day of campaigning.

  • 01 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Halloween and other missed Brexit deadlines