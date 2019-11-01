Farage: Trump is a 'fan of Boris Johnson'

Media player
General Election 2019: Trump a 'fan of Boris Johnson,' says Farage
Nigel Farage said he was "grateful" for Donald Trump's criticism of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, made when the US president was on his LBC radio show.
The Brexit Party leader said that if the government continued with its Brexit agreement with the EU there "will not be trade with the US or any other parts of the world".
01 Nov 2019
