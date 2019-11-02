What happened in the week MPs backed an election?
It's been a dramatic and busy week in politics, with Parliament backing an election and its Speaker stepping down after ten years in the role.

Here are the key moments from the week that's set the UK on the path to its first December general election since the 1920s.

  • 02 Nov 2019
