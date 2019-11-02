Scotland at a 'crossroads moment', says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland at a 'crossroads moment'

Addressing the #indyref2020 rally in Glasgow, the SNP leader said the upcoming UK election was the most important "in our lifetimes".

  • 02 Nov 2019
