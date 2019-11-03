Nigel Farage: I won't stand as candidate in election
Nigel Farage says he will not stand for Parliament at the 2019 general election.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the Brexit Party leader said he will be "traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom" supporting his other candidates instead.

The MEP has stood for Parliament seven times in the past without success.

  • 03 Nov 2019
