Swinson threatens legal action over TV debate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2019: Jo Swinson threatens legal action over TV debate

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said the party is taking legal advice over its exclusion from an ITV election debate.

The head-to-head event will feature only Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, but Ms Swinson said it was wrong to exclude "a voice of Remain" and the only woman who could be the next prime minister.

ITV says it intends to offer viewers balanced election coverage.

  • 04 Nov 2019