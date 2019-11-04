New Commons Speaker 'will be accountable'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Commons Speaker's Sir Lindsay Hoyle: 'I will be accountable'

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been elected as Speaker to the House of Commons.

In his earlier pitch to MPs, he said he would ensure all MPs were heard and revamp the chamber's security.

  • 04 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Tributes paid at Bercow's last PMQs