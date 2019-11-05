Media player
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson: 'Change is absolutely possible'
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said "change is absolutely possible" and a general election is "the best route to stopping Brexit".
At the Liberal Democrat party launch, Ms Swinson said change lies "in the hands of the people of this country".
05 Nov 2019
