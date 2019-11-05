Election 2019: what happened on Tuesday?

Media player
Election 2019: Liberal Democrats launch campaign and more
The Liberal Democrats launched their campaign on Tuesday.
The party's leader, Jo Swinson, said the general election could be "a moment for seismic change".
The BBC's Helen Catt looks at what else she said.
05 Nov 2019
