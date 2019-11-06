Media player
Grenfell Tower: Rees-Mogg and Bridgen were 'wrong in what they said' - Cleverly
Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has said that Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrew Bridgen were "wrong in what they said" in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.
Mr Rees-Mogg has been criticised for saying it would have been "common sense" to flee the Grenfell Tower fire, ignoring fire brigade advice.
Mr Bridgen later defended the comments, suggesting that Mr Rees-Mogg was more "clever" than the victims.
Both have since apologised for their remarks.
Read more: Rees-Mogg Grenfell comments 'insulting'
06 Nov 2019
