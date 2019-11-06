Cleverly defends 'humorous' Starmer video

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James Cleverly defends 'humorous' Keir Starmer video post
Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has defended a Twitter video post by his party which appeared to be edited in order to make Labour's Sir Keir Starmer seem unable to answer a question on Brexit.
Tory MP Johnny Mercer later apologised for the post, saying it had "inexplicably been doctored".
But speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Cleverly said the video was "light-hearted" and that the party had also posted an extended clip of the interview.
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50317420/james-cleverly-defends-humorous-keir-starmer-video-postRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window