Cleverly defends 'humorous' Starmer video
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

James Cleverly defends 'humorous' Keir Starmer video post

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has defended a Twitter video post by his party which appeared to be edited in order to make Labour's Sir Keir Starmer seem unable to answer a question on Brexit.

Tory MP Johnny Mercer later apologised for the post, saying it had "inexplicably been doctored".

But speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Cleverly said the video was "light-hearted" and that the party had also posted an extended clip of the interview.

  • 06 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Rees-Mogg and Bridgen 'were wrong' - Cleverly