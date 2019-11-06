Cleverly defends 'humorous' Starmer video

Video

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has defended a Twitter video post by his party which appeared to be edited in order to make Labour's Sir Keir Starmer seem unable to answer a question on Brexit.

Tory MP Johnny Mercer later apologised for the post, saying it had "inexplicably been doctored".

But speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Cleverly said the video was "light-hearted" and that the party had also posted an extended clip of the interview.