PM: 'I've wanted to chew my tie in frustration'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there was "no choice" but to have a general election because Parliament is "paralysed" and "stuck in a rut".

He spoke outside 10 Downing Street after meeting the Queen to officially dissolve Parliament.

Mr Johnson said he has wanted to "chew his own tie" in frustration over Brexit.

  • 06 Nov 2019
