PM: 'I've wanted to chew my tie in frustration'

Video
Boris Johnson: 'Parliament paralysed and stuck in a rut'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there was "no choice" but to have a general election because Parliament is "paralysed" and "stuck in a rut".
He spoke outside 10 Downing Street after meeting the Queen to officially dissolve Parliament.
Mr Johnson said he has wanted to "chew his own tie" in frustration over Brexit.
06 Nov 2019
