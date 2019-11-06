Do Tories think Corbyn wants to shoot the rich?

Media player
General election 2019: Zahawi on Corbyn and Stalin claims
A Conservative minister said the Labour leader wanted to "demonise" the UK's wealth creators.
When Andrew Neil asked Nadhim Zahawi if Jeremy Corbyn really wanted to have rich people "shot", the business minister replied: "I don't know, you will have to ask him that question."
Their exchanges came after Boris Johnson compared the opposition leader with Stalin’s treatment of Kulak farmers.
06 Nov 2019
