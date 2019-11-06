Johnson: 'This parliament just refuses to get Brexit done'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: 'This parliament just refuses to get Brexit done'

Boris Johnson says "non-stop political manoeuvring" is "holding us all back" at the Conservative election launch.

Read more: Conservative Party launches election campaign.

  • 06 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Jo Swinson: Lib Dems 'will stop Brexit'