Ex-Labour MP: 'Vote for Boris Johnson'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Labour MP Ian Austin: 'Vote for Boris Johnson'
Former Labour MP Ian Austin has said Jeremy Corbyn is "completely unfit to lead our country".
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said Labour voters "should be voting for Boris Johnson in this election".
Mr Austin quit Labour and became an independent MP in February. He has said he won't stand at the upcoming election.
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window