Javid attacks Labour's 'fantasy economics'

Chancellor Sajid Javid has said the Conservatives "won't let Labour off the hook" in a speech in Manchester, claiming that John McDonnell "cannot be trusted".
The shadow chancellor is setting out his pledges on Thursday, promising an "irreversible shift" of power and investment to working people outside the south-east of England, if they win the election.
07 Nov 2019
