Javid attacks Labour's 'fantasy economics'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sajid Javid attacks Labour's 'fantasy economics'

Chancellor Sajid Javid has said the Conservatives "won't let Labour off the hook" in a speech in Manchester, claiming that John McDonnell "cannot be trusted".

The shadow chancellor is setting out his pledges on Thursday, promising an "irreversible shift" of power and investment to working people outside the south-east of England, if they win the election.

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Election 2019: What happened on Wednesday?