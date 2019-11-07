McDonnell pledges £150bn for 'human emergency'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McDonnell: £150bn fund for 'human emergency'
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has outlined plans for a £150bn social transformation fund to be spent over five years under a Labour government.
He said it would deal with the "human emergency created by the Tories" - and be spent on upgrading or replacing public services such as schools, hospitals, care homes and council housing.
Earlier, Chancellor Sajid Javid attacked Labour's "fantasy economics".
Read more: Labour promise billions for public services
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window