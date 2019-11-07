'Anti-Semitism is a poison and an evil'

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that, since he's been Labour leader, his party had confronted anti-Semitism and taken action.

He said members had been suspended or expelled and an education programme had been set up.

He was speaking after former Labour MP Ian Austin told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Mr Corbyn was "completely unfit" to be PM.

The Jewish Chronicle's front page has also urged non-Jewish voters not to support Labour.

Read more: Labour voters should back Johnson - ex Labour MP