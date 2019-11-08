'Remain alliance will be rejected at ballot box'

Video

Nigel Farage has told supporters at a village hall in Wales that the Lib Dems' plan to keep the UK in the EU is a "disgrace".

The Brexit Party leader was campaigning in Pontypool after Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens agreed a pro-EU electoral pact in 11 of the 40 seats in Wales.

He has been trying to form his own Leave alliance with the Conservative Party and said he would continue trying "for a few more days" to agree an electoral pact.

Mr Farage also said: "If that Leave alliance was put to the country it would win a very big majority".