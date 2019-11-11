Farage: 'Brexit Party won't stand in Tory seats'

Media player
Nigel Farage: Brexit Party will take on Labour and Remain alliance
The Brexit Party has announced that it will not stand candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election.
During a press conference, Nigel Farage has said his strategy was to take on the Remainer parties, adding, "We will stand up and we will fight them all."
11 Nov 2019
