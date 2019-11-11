'We won't stand in Tory seats'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We won't stand in Tory seats'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says the party will take on Remain parties instead.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Nov 2019