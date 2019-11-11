Lib Dems 'taking legal action against ITV'

Video

The Lib Dems are launching a legal challenge against the decision to exclude leader Jo Swinson from the ITV leaders’ debate.

Party president Sal Brinton said the decision disrespected Remain voters.

She said it was too early to say whether the party would also challenge the BBC over its plans for a straight debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

ITV said it intended to offer viewers balanced election coverage and would also hold a multi-party debate ahead of the 12 December election.