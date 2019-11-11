Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lib Dems 'taking legal action against ITV'
The Lib Dems are launching a legal challenge against the decision to exclude leader Jo Swinson from the ITV leaders’ debate.
Party president Sal Brinton said the decision disrespected Remain voters.
She said it was too early to say whether the party would also challenge the BBC over its plans for a straight debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
ITV said it intended to offer viewers balanced election coverage and would also hold a multi-party debate ahead of the 12 December election.
-
11 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window