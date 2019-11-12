Brexit Party to leave Tory seats alone

Video

Monday's big news came from the Brexit Party, as leader Nigel Farage announced it would not be contesting any of the seats won by the Conservatives in 2017's general election.

There was also prime ministerial pint-pulling, promises to veterans, and a Lib Dem legal challenge.

The BBC's Chris Mason analyses the action.

