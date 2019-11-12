Election 2019: What happened on Monday

Media player
Election 2019: Brexit Party to leave Tory seats and more from Monday
Monday's big news came from the Brexit Party, as leader Nigel Farage announced it would not be contesting any of the seats won by the Conservatives in 2017's general election.
There was also prime ministerial pint-pulling, promises to veterans, and a Lib Dem legal challenge.
The BBC's Chris Mason analyses the action.
12 Nov 2019
