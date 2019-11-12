Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Labour proposes 'national education service'
Jeremy Corbyn has set out Labour's plan to create an 'national education service'' available at every stage of life.
Speaking at a campaign event in Blackpool, Mr Corbyn described the policy as the one he is most excited about and said it would offer "free education, as a right for all."
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50387305/general-election-2019-labour-proposes-national-education-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window