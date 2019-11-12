Timing of cyber attack 'suspicious' says Corbyn

Video

The Labour Party says it has successfully defeated a cyber-attack targeted at its digital platforms.

Labour said the attack "failed" because of the party's "robust" security system and no data breach had occurred.

The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack floods a computer server with traffic to try to take it offline.

Speaking in Blackpool, Jeremy Corbyn said that "if this was a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all".

Read more: 'Cyber-attack' on Labour digital platforms