Swinson: Flooding 'clearly a national emergency'
England flooding: 'This is clearly a national emergency' says Swinson

The Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has criticised the government's handling of the severe flooding in northern England.

Speaking in Stainforth, Ms Swinson joined Jeremy Corbyn in calling for the flooding to be declared a "national emergency".

The call comes as the Liberal Democrats set out plans for a £5bn fund to improve flood defences across the UK.

  • 12 Nov 2019
