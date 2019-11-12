Swinson: Flooding 'clearly a national emergency'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England flooding: 'This is clearly a national emergency' says Swinson
The Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has criticised the government's handling of the severe flooding in northern England.
Speaking in Stainforth, Ms Swinson joined Jeremy Corbyn in calling for the flooding to be declared a "national emergency".
The call comes as the Liberal Democrats set out plans for a £5bn fund to improve flood defences across the UK.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50388099/england-flooding-this-is-clearly-a-national-emergency-says-swinsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window