Election 2019: Flood criticism, a cyber-attack (and Hillary Clinton)
The government faces criticism over its response to the flooding in England, Labour suffers a second cyber-attack, and Hillary Clinton has something to say.
The BBC's Chris Mason breaks down Tuesday's main events in the election campaign.
13 Nov 2019
