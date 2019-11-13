Election 2019: What happened on Tuesday
Video

Election 2019: Flood criticism, a cyber-attack (and Hillary Clinton)

The government faces criticism over its response to the flooding in England, Labour suffers a second cyber-attack, and Hillary Clinton has something to say.

The BBC's Chris Mason breaks down Tuesday's main events in the election campaign.

  • 13 Nov 2019
