John McDonnell: 'We can't believe a word they say'
The shadow chancellor criticised the Tory's record on NHS spending claiming the NHS capital budget is 'lower today in real terms than shockingly in 2010/11'.
John McDonnell outlined Labour's plans for the NHS saying they would spend more on the NHS than the Tories citing £26 billion healthcare funding increase.
13 Nov 2019
