David Gauke: Tory majority 'could be disastrous'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Gauke voices hard Brexit fears
Former justice secretary David Gauke has voiced concerns that a Conservative majority "would take us in the direction of a very hard Brexit" that "would be disastrous for the prosperity of this country".
Mr Gauke - who confirmed he will run as an independent in 12 December poll - was among the MPs expelled from the Tories by Boris Johnson after he voted against a no-deal Brexit.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-50402478/general-election-2019-gauke-voices-hard-brexit-fearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window