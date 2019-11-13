Media player
Tory claims over Labour NHS plans 'nonsense' says Ashworth
The shadow health secretary says Conservative claims that the NHS would switch to a four day week under a Labour government are "nonsense."
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Jonathan Ashworth said Labour are promising £6bn on top of what the government announced last year.
Mr Ashworth said: "John McDonnell wants to set up a commission to see if there are ways in which, in 10 years’ time, people’s working hours can be reduced."
13 Nov 2019
